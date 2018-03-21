Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
How to prepare bitterleaf egusi soup
Nigerian
1 hour
2 cups egusi
Bunch dry bitter leaf
1 dry fish
1 kg Meat
1 Crayfish
Salt
1 onion
Method
Blended onions, garlic, and ginger until smooth.
Wash meat, add salt and marinate with onion mixture for 30 minutes.
Blend egusi in a blender till is paste.
Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
Add the rest of the onion mixture, stir in pepper, tomatoes, and cover to cook for 5-10minutes
Add meat and crayfish and stir.
Soak the dry bitter leaf with hot water for at least 10mins.
Sieve it out a and add into the soup.
Boil for 3 minutes and serve with pounded yam.