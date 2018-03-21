Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare bitterleaf egusi soup


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Bitterleaf egusi soup and pounded yam play

Bitterleaf egusi soup and pounded yam

(9jasoulfood)
  • Recipe

  • Cuisine

Nigerian

  • Cooking time

1 hour

  • Ingredients

2 cups egusi

Bunch dry bitter leaf

1 dry fish

1 kg Meat

1  Crayfish

Salt

1 onion

Method

  • Method

Blended onions, garlic, and ginger until smooth.

Wash meat, add salt and marinate with onion mixture for 30 minutes.

Blend egusi in a blender till is paste.

Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add the rest of the onion mixture, stir in pepper, tomatoes, and cover to cook for 5-10minutes

Add meat and crayfish and stir.

Soak the dry bitter leaf with hot water for at least 10mins.

Sieve it out a and add into the soup.

Boil for 3 minutes and serve with pounded yam.

