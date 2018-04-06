Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

6 ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues


Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues

If you’re with someone with a temper, here’s how you can deal with it.

  • If your partner comes home upset, get active somehow

If your partner comes home upset, get active somehow. Once you noticed that your partner is angry, get them busy.

Give them a task they love and also involves brainstorming to keep them calm. Try this the next time you know your partner is upset about something, but not at their breaking point.

  • If they start yelling, walk away

Sometimes you just have to walk away for some minutes, days or months to save your relationship.

When your partner starts screaming at you for something that has absolutely nothing to do with you, simply walk out the door.

Leave them alone in the room to yell at the walls and pretty soon they’ll start feeling rather stupid to be acting so childish. More than likely, when you arrive back, they will apologize for behaving the way they did.

  • Partner mad? Punch a bag

Let’s be real, sometimes it feels good to hit something, as long as you don’t hurt anyone or anything. If your partner causes a mess whenever they are angry, buy them a punching bag and make it readily available when their mood switches.

Punching bags are actually pretty hard to hit, and not only will they get a workout, but they will also relieve a ton of stress.

  • Laugh

A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. When you partner says screaming, think about something really funny and laugh out loud. They will stop yelling and look at you confused. If you have any comedy skit on your phone, watch at that moment and ignore them.

  • Record them

When they go all ‘gaga’ just record them secretly and share the footage with them when they are calmed and relaxed. Or you can replay their behavior in all its glory for them, so they can see just how ridiculous they’re being. Next time, they probably will think twice about all the F-bombs they say, or maybe they will be so embarrassed that they won’t even raise their voice.

  • Start dancing

When they want to act out, you too should put on a performance. If they are screaming, or stomping, or slamming kitchen cabinets, put your favorite song on replay and dance till you can’t stand on your feet again.

