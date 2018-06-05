8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides

news

Hello brides, hope you much aware your wedding day is one of the very few occasions you are justified wearing a tiara.

When it comes to wedding accessories, the most hotly debated is the wedding tiara; some brides-to-be believe that the traditional ‘princess’ tiara or crown is an outdated piece.

But the much talked about ‘royal wedding’ of Prince Charles and Meghan Markle recently proved otherwise. Meghan Markle wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara which got the whole world stunned with its beauty.

Her tiara statement made us believe once again that a woman’s wedding day is a chance for her to go all out and make herself feel like royalty.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 wedding tiaras that would make your wedding trend on social media