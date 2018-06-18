Pulse.com.gh logo
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Queen Elizabeth's cousin to have the first gay royal wedding?


Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten has announced that he will be marrying his partner, James Coyle, in a small ceremony in a chapel on his Devon estate.

There’s another royal wedding in the works, but it’s the first same-sex marriage in the extended royal family, according to the UK's Daily Mail.

The two had met earlier at a fancy ski resort in Switzerland.

Mountbatten was previously married to a his ex-wife, Penny, for 16 years, and they have three children together.

The two are still on great terms, though she’s going to give him away at the wedding, which has the full blessing of the family.

It was the girls’ idea,” she told The Daily Mail. “It makes me feel quite emotional. I’m really very touched.”

Lord Ivar Mountbatten and wife Penny play

Lord Ivar Mountbatten and wife Penny

 

In the interview, Penny says she knew her ex-husband identified as bisexual before they married.

"I could sense he was quite relieved sharing his secret, particularly with someone who was so receptive," she says. "Because I have lots of gay friends and cousins, I'm very open-minded about sexuality. He seemed like he'd offloaded a huge burden. It definitely made us closer from that moment onwards because he trusted me."

As for the upcoming wedding, Mountbatten says he wants to do it for his partner James.

"He hasn't been married... For me, what's interesting is I don't need to get married because I've been there, done that and have my wonderful children," he explains. "But I'm pushing it because I think it's important for him.James hasn't had the stable life I have," says Mountbatten

"I want to give you that," he told Coyle.

"It's a very modern marriage," Coyle continued in the Mail interview. "There was no proposal, just an acceptance of this great love. He cares. I care. The girls are very accepting."

