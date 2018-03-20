Home > News > Business >

Businessman, girl shot dead by armed robbers


In Sawla Businessman, girl shot dead by armed robbers

The businessman, Kwasi Kuma was found lying dead in his room after struggling with the assailants before they overpowered him.

The Sawla-Tuna- Kalba District in the Northern Region is a suspected investigating an armed robbery which led to the killing a 45-year-old popular cattle businessman at his house on Monday evening.

A little girl, who had gone to watch television in Kwasi Kumi’s house also got shot while fleeing from the attack.

Eyewitnesses told Accra-based Starr FM that they found out that the items in the room of the deceased were scattered. This they said suggested that the victim struggled with the gunmen.

The district police commander, ASP KO Boateng said the matter is being investigated.

The bodies have been deposited at the Bole Hospital morgue.

Similar cases have been recorded in the past involving wealthy men, mostly gold merchants in the area.

