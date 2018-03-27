news

MTN Ghana has presented two brand new cars, mobile phones and cash amounts running into thousands of cedis to winners of the ‘Spin The Wheel’ promotion for the months of January and February 2018.

A short ceremony held at the MTN House at Ridge, Accra, saw all the winners duly presented with the prizes they had won.

The telecommunication giants rewarded over 20 persons with various prizes, including two brand new Hyundai vehicles, paid trips to Dubai, 4G smart phones and cash amounts of GHc1,000 and GHc2,000.

The biggest winners were Benjamin Owusu and Peter Tweneboah who took home a Hyundai car each for winning the spin draw for January and February respectively.

Winners of the GHc2,000 cash price were Leon Kafando, Hopeson Ahiatrogah, Mensah Emmanuel, Joseph Kudzo Hato, Emmanuel Senu, Christiana Tamaklo, among others.

Others who also emerged winners of the GHc1,000 cash price were Isaac Kyei, Kofi Anokye and Raymond Kim.

For the 4G mobile phones, Mustapha Ahmed Toufiq, Darlington Kwadzo and Robert Hilton were the proud winners.

Three other persons – Isaac Senu, Kofi Anokye and Isaac Kyei – emerged lucky winners of a full-paid trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after also participating and winning the draw.

Explaining the rationale behind the ‘Spin The Wheel’ promotion, Senior Specialist in charge of Segment Marketing at MTN, Maxwell Arthur, said the move is geared towards keeping the customers of MTN happy.

According to him, the main aim of the promotion is to help customers of MTN live their dreams even if they lack the necessary funding.

“Beyond the functional benefits that customers derive from patronizing our products, there should be something additional given to them to make them remain loyal to the brand. We, therefore, offer the customer something that he or she will not be able to do so easily on their own. But because he or she is patronizing your product, that person stands the chance of living such a dream,” he said.

“So ‘Spin The Wheel’ is purposely designed to reward customers beyond the functional benefits that they derive from our products and services.”

The ‘Spin The Wheel’ promotion was started last year and has led to many MTN customers being rewarded with various prizes.

Every MTN customer is eligible to partake in the draw anytime he or she recharges from Ghc1 and above.

Each month, the customer with the highest gained points automatically wins a brand new car, whiles the second and third-runners up also win a fully-paid ticket to Dubai.

Other prizes that can be won from the promotion include branded T-shirts, replica jerseys, power banks and many more.

Over 100 customers are rewarded every month through the MTN ‘Spin The Wheel’ promotion.