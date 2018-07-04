Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

NLC directs striking Aayalolo drivers to go back to work


Industrial Action NLC directs striking Aayalolo drivers to go back to work

In an urgent letter signed by the Commission’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Bernice Welbeck ordered the drivers and managers of the buses to appear before the Commission on Thursday, July 5, 2018, to discuss the way forward.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the striking drivers of the BRT Aayalolo buses to call off their strike and resume work immediately.

In an urgent letter signed by the Commission’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Bernice Welbeck ordered the drivers and managers of the buses to appear before the Commission on Thursday, July 5, 2018, to discuss the way forward.

She said the decision to strike came as a shock since there was an impending case between GAPTE and the drivers at the NLC which was being resolved.

READ ALSO: Ban on tilapia import to boost local production

She added that both parties have been asked to submit their issues in dispute only to hear of the strike.

In a related development, the Management of the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), have also expressed shock at the decision of its drivers to declare a sit-down strike.

The Management said the concerns of the drivers which formed their basis for the declaration of the industrial action have been sent to the National Labour Commission for a determination.

READ ALSO: GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August

The Communications Manager at GAPTE, Fred Chidi told Accra-based Citi FM that the strike is uncalled for since the workers had earlier reported the matter to the NLC for a determination.

“As we speak right now the NLA has intervened in the matter and the situation is in arbitration right now. It is interesting that it is the workers’ group which reported this matter to the National Labour Commission and the Commission has taken over the matter. The whole of June we’ve been in arbitration over this matter. So we were surprised when the driver refused to work. Because we would have thought that we would have gone through the process and the labour commission would have ruled on the matter and we’ll see the way forward, so it was quite surprising to us.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Cedi Depreciation: Ghana cedi hits record low Cedi Depreciation Ghana cedi hits record low
Buying Foodstuff: Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko Buying Foodstuff Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko
Tilapia Lake Virus: Ban on tilapia import to boost local production Tilapia Lake Virus Ban on tilapia import to boost local production
Paying Taxes: GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August Paying Taxes GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August
Quality Bus System: Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries
#62Steps: After National Service what next? Agribusiness? #62Steps After National Service what next? Agribusiness?

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana And Kelni GVGbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
4 Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salariesbullet
5 #62Steps After National Service what next? Agribusiness?bullet
6 Paying Taxes GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st Augustbullet
7 Tilapia Lake Virus Ban on tilapia import to boost local...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance...bullet
9 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

File Photo
Ban On Tilapia Importers and Exporters fight Govt over ban on tilapia
Inflation In Ghana May PPI increases to 7.1%
VRA Debt Debtors of Ghana Gas need to pay - CEO
Tax Cuts Aviation Minister says 17.5% tax cut increased domestic air travel