Opposition MP behind Kelni GVG- report


Opposition MP behind Kelni GVG- report

Kelni GVG has been awarded $89 million contract to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is said to be behind Kelni GVG.

According to Starrfmonline.com, the MP behind Kelni GVG served under the Mahama administration and his constituency is in the Northern Region.

The report stopped short of revealing the identity of the said MP.

The deal has generated controversy after policy think tank IMANI Africa raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

IMANI founding president Franklin Cudjoe argues that the deal is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

