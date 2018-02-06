Home > News > Local >

9 people drown in Oti River while returning from church


In Volta Region 9 people drown in Oti River while returning from church

The 9 dead include 2 pregnant women and a 2-year-old.

  

9 people are feared dead after a boat they were riding on capsized on the Oti River.

They were returning from a church service at Dzagbeshi Kofe in the Krachi East Municipality of the Volta Region.

They were riding from Mawuvi Kofe to Dzagbeshi Kofe on Sunday night.

The Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) boss, Dasievor Jacob, told Oti Radio News that, they were able to retrieve all the nine bodies from the river.

The names of the deceased were given as Joyce Atali, 16 years; Bensah Atali, 21 years; Edward Atali, 18 years; Dormenyo Atali, 2 years; and Amedzuwoe Akor, 22 years.

The rest are Lucy Tsatsu, 19 years; Xolali Tsatsu, 18 years; Mkpebi Maabo, 30 years; and Adwoa Mkpebu,19 years.

A survivor narrated that the accident occurred few minutes after 2 pm due to strong windstorm on the river. He said the windstorm forced the canoe off its route causing it to hit a stamp in the river before it finally overturned it.

Mr Dasievor called on the general public especially those who use the river as means of transport to always put on their life jackets and also avoid overloading.

He further indicated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Worawora Government Hospital morgue as they await autopsy.

