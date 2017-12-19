Bantama Gang-rape :  Court remands 3 over gang rape video

news

The three suspects arrested to be partakers in an alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in a video which has gone viral on social media have been remanded.

They were remanded by an Asokwa District court presided by his Lorship Peter Oppong-Boahen.

The suspects will re-appear in court on Wednesday, December 20.

The Ashanti regional police who are handling the case noted that the rest of the culprits will be arrested and face the law.

According to the police, they have sufficient evidence on the four suspects and will definitely be nabbed to face prosecution for the criminal act.

After the video went viral on social media, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command invited the 18-year old victim to assist in investigations.

Sources indicate that the 18-year-old girl is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital undergoing a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has indicated that they have taken the matter seriously and will investigate it.

A statement issued by the CID called on the general public to stop sharing the video on social media.