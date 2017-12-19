Home > News > Local >

Bantama Gang-rape :  Court remands 3 over gang rape video


Bantama Gang-rape Court remands 3 over gang rape video

Sources indicate that the 18-year-old girl is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital undergoing a medical examination.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The three suspects arrested to be partakers in an alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in a video which has gone viral on social media have been remanded.

They were remanded by an Asokwa District court presided by his Lorship Peter Oppong-Boahen.

The suspects will re-appear in court on Wednesday, December 20.

READ ALSO: 4 boys gang rape teenage girl

The Ashanti regional police who are handling the case noted that the rest of the culprits will be arrested and face the law.

According to the police, they have sufficient evidence on the four suspects and will definitely be nabbed to face prosecution for the criminal act.

After the video went viral on social media, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU)  of the Ashanti Regional Police Command invited the 18-year old victim to assist in investigations.

Sources indicate that the 18-year-old girl is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital undergoing a medical examination.

READ MORE: Police arrest 3 over gang rape video

Meanwhile, the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has indicated that they have taken the matter seriously and will investigate it.

A statement issued by the CID called on the general public to stop sharing the video on social media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist who provides support to managers. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Christmas: Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Lynched Soldier: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Northern Region: Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Unprotected Sex: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017
Allowance Restoration: Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances

Recommended Videos

GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation
Development: Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says



Top Articles

1 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
2 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
3 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
4 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Policebullet
5 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
6 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10...bullet
7 RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua diesbullet
8 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections...bullet
9 GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and...bullet
10 Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident...bullet

Related Articles

Abomination Gang rape in Bantama normal – Assemblyman confirms
Freed Major Mahama 'killers' demand compensation
In Teshie 9 arrested for repackaging Dangote cement
Bantama Gang-rape Gender Minister condemns circulation of gang rape video
Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Police
In Ashanti Region Police arrest 3 over gang rape video
Ghana Police Service Sharing the gang rape video could land you in police trouble
Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girl
In Kasoa Robbers gang-rape and kill woman
Justice Robber begs family for forgiveness after court jailed him 25 years

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
5 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
6 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold necklacebullet
7 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
8 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
9 Video I know people at the presidency who are...bullet
10 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet

Local

Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!
Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP
Christmas Business X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges