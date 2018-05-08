Home > News > Local >

Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong cautions Asantehene


Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong cautions Asantehene

The vociferous lawmaker claims some people in the palace are causing confusion just to make the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unpopular.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has advised the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to be wary of his inner circle.

He said some elements among Otumfuo's inner circle are the cause of the rift between the Ashanti King and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Last week, pictures surfaced of some top NPP executives openly kneeling and begging the Asantehene over what reports said is an attempt by some members in government to put the Ashantis and Akyems on a collision course.

READ ALSO: NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong

Agyapong said, "In the Asantehene’s palace, I must make it clear to him that he won’t get everyone to fully support him. All of them have their political interest. He should be careful."

play

 

The vociferous lawmaker claims some people in the palace are causing confusion just to make the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unpopular.

“Asantehene should be careful of those around. Not all those he works with are 100 percent NPP or NDC. With all due respect, Nana, please be careful of those who come and talk to you because they know the relationship between you and Akufo Addo and may work with some bad nuts in NPP to destroy the Asantehene and the president. It’s very sad,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong blasts IGP
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Road Crashes: 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla
Bizarre: Woman bites and chews man’s finger Bizarre Woman bites and chews man’s finger
Wickedness: Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son over missing 1 cedi Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son over missing 1 cedi
Police Recruitment: 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
In Yola: Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
Police Reshuffle: 18 senior police officers reshuffled Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffled

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it Local News Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it
NABCO Initiative: Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim NABCO Initiative Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim
Ghanaian child without genitals lives through Ghanaian child without genitals lives through



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffledbullet
3 Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adentabullet
4 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
5 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in Tarkwabullet
6 Employment Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government todaybullet
7 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed...bullet
8 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
9 Brong Ahafo Pastor beaten over church moneybullet
10 Bizarre Woman bites and chews man’s fingerbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu
Technology Tema Regional Police to combat crime with drones
Fighting Corruption Deputy special prosecutor nominee Cynthia Lamptey to be vetted May 16
Kofi Bentil NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns
Central Region 27 Suspected criminals arrested in Kasoa