The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has advised the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to be wary of his inner circle.

He said some elements among Otumfuo's inner circle are the cause of the rift between the Ashanti King and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Last week, pictures surfaced of some top NPP executives openly kneeling and begging the Asantehene over what reports said is an attempt by some members in government to put the Ashantis and Akyems on a collision course.

Agyapong said, "In the Asantehene’s palace, I must make it clear to him that he won’t get everyone to fully support him. All of them have their political interest. He should be careful."

The vociferous lawmaker claims some people in the palace are causing confusion just to make the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unpopular.

“Asantehene should be careful of those around. Not all those he works with are 100 percent NPP or NDC. With all due respect, Nana, please be careful of those who come and talk to you because they know the relationship between you and Akufo Addo and may work with some bad nuts in NPP to destroy the Asantehene and the president. It’s very sad,” he said.