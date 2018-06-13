Pulse.com.gh logo
Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses


The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has burnt thousands of illegally imported mattresses.

Over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses have been seized and set ablaze by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The destruction of the mattresses took place at the Kpone landfill site, under strict supervision from the National Security and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

More illegally imported goods are set to be burnt by the Customs Division of the GRA in the coming weeks.

Collection Officer at the State Warehouse, Lawrence Annang, said the division is waiting on clearance from the Commissioner General of the Customs Division of the GRA to take its next step.

He told the media that the impounded goods are prohibited from entering the country as per the state laws.

Mr. Annang cited the Legislative Instrument (LI) 1580 which was promulgated in 1994 to that effect.

He was, however, quick to add that permit can be secured from the regulatory bodies for the collection of restricted goods imported into the country.

