Dad returned with GHc533 bill 2 hours after doctor cut baby’s oxygen


Little Prosper's Death Dad returned with GHc533 bill 2 hours after doctor cut baby’s oxygen

Baby Prosper Delali Kwawu was admitted to the hospital last month after it was detected that he was finding it difficult to breathe. However, he did not make it out of the hospital alive.

The father of the nine-week-old baby, who died at the St. Gregory Hospital in Kasoa over a GHS533 bill, brought the money just 2 hours after the doctor ordered for the oxygen supply to be cut leading to the baby’s death.

The mother of the little Prosper said that before the oxygen supply was cut, the doctor walked up to her and asked if she had heard from Prosper’s father, Kennedy Kwao.

“I [said] I didn't hear, then he removed the oxygen,” she said.

Little Prosper died at the St. Gregory Hospital at Kasoa in the Central region following the inability of his parents to raise a sum of GHc533.

Narrating her ordeal, mother of the deceased baby said she is heartbroken by the death of her young son, especially because it was due to financial constraint.

She added her pleas fell on deaf ears, and she lost her son in the process.

Meanwhile, the administration of the Hospital has declined to make any comments on the matter, insisting the Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has taken it up for investigation.

