Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said no official at the ports should be asking for physical documents from importers since the Paperless System is working.

According to him, demand for papers at the ports is a "ruse for corruption".

His comments come at the back of some clearing agents who are furious with the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the implementation of the much-touted paperless clearance system at the Tema Port.

According to the clearing agents, they feel disappointed in the President for introducing and implementing the paperless policy without providing adequate education for the clearing agents and freight forwarders.

The paperless system is meant to fast-track processes at the port but the freight forwarders, numbering hundreds, say the new system is counterproductive.

Before the introduction of the system, the freight forwarders had protested its implementation, and said it will disrupt their processes.

But Dr Bawumia said some new measures designed to streamline operations at Ghana’s ports, will come into effect in July this year.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 4th Edition of the MOBEX Africa ICT Expo in Accra, he said "It is clear that notwithstanding the new systems that have been implemented, there are concerted efforts to circumvent the paperless system both by customs officials and other government officials.

"I understand that some officials at the port are demanding documents from importers for stamping.

"This is ridiculous and should not happen under the new paperless regime. No official should demand from any importer documents (except the Way Bill and Bill of Lading) for stamping or any other purpose during the clearance process.

"All the relevant documents are online. It is only a ruse for corruption."