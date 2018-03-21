Home > News > Local >

Prophet advices women not to marry a poor man


The Prophet said sex plays very important role in marriage advising women to be very honest to their men.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi play

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi
Founder and leader of the Glorious Waves Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has dropped yet another hot relationship advice, and this time, he's advising women not to marry poor men.

He said women who marry poor men do so out of ignorance.

According to him, women should not be entertained therefore "all women should desist from doing so" in marrying the poor.

Speaking on Agoo TV, he said "Every man is the head of the family and as a head; you must provide everything for the family.If a man is not financially sound, he must not be in any relationship especially marriage or any other relationship at the first place."

He explained that, if a man is not financially sound, he must not be in any relationship especially marriage.

"If a man is not financially sound, then he must not be in a relationship in the first place, women are precious and must be kept as such," he added.

Prophet Kobi noted: "How can you marry a man who can’t feed you three times a day? Women are there to serve and not otherwise, so I urge every woman to be a servant and not a slave."

He said marriage is a companionship and an institution of understanding adding that things won't work right if there is no love and understanding.

"Marriage is an institution and it is about understanding each other, so if there is no understanding between the two, then the marriage won’t work. Wives must be very submissive to their husbands if they want a fruitful and lasting marriage because husbands are the head of the family," he stressed.

He said sex plays very important role in marriage advising women to be very honest to their men.

"Sex is very important, thus every woman must be honest and clear with her man, and you should tell him whether you are big or small because sex plays a high pivotal role in every relationship," he said.

