Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak


Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the one-month long Ramadan fast.

  • Published:
play
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has sent his seasonal greetings to all Muslims in Ghana on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

READ ALSO: Healthcare: Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson

Having fasted for a 30-day period, Muslims in Ghana are also set to join the counterparts around the world to climax the holy month with the Eid al-Fitr festivities.

play

 

Dr. Bawumia has sent his best wishes to all Muslims in the country as they mark the yearly festival.

In an Instagram post, the Vice President congratulated all Ghanaian Muslims for a successful completion of this year’s fasting.

He encouraged them to be guided by the values of sharing, caring and praying as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

“All praise be to Allah, the most high, the most merciful. I congratulate my fellow Muslims in Ghana on the successful completion of this year’s fasting,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

READ ALSO: #Numer12: Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself

“As we celebrate the Eid, we must remember the important sacrifices we made in the holy month of Ramadan and continue to be guided by the same values of sharing, caring and praying for the prosperity of our nation.

“Eid Mubarak to all Muslims in Ghana.”

 

