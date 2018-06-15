Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself

news

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has denied claims that he trapped embattled former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, to make such incriminating comments like he did in his latest investigative piece.

Anas was speaking at a public forum at the University of Ghana on Thursday (June 14, 2018).

He argued that Kwesi Nyantakyi made all those damning claims willingly even when he had not been asked for such information.

“Those who think we just carry the camera and do what we do, it is untrue. We play by the rules that is why are able to play on the international stage. Again, we will open up ourselves for scrutiny. People have spoken about entrapment and all that… they make specific reference to our encounter with Kwesi Nyantakyi. The man [was] welcomed from the Airport, he gets into his hotel room and the first thing he tells us is how to scam the GFA, it gives us a proper procedure, something I did not even know and takes you through a lecture on how you can form a shell company to fleece money of the investors.”

“This was unsolicited. I’m not a football person…People make it seem as if I forced him to speak. He gave me the information. I didn’t even ask for it… By the time we could say jack, the man had mentioned and dropped names,” he added.

The documentary titled ‘#Number12’ showed Kwesi Nyantakyi talking about how he was personally going to benefit from a supposed $15 million sponsorship money for Ghana’s league.

Nyantakyi, also told the supposed investor, how he [the investor] could be given several government contracts if he pays bribes to some key government officials such as Ghana’s President and the Vice President.

After the screening of the investigative piece, FIFA has banned Kwesi Nyantakyi for 90 days as it looks into the matter. Meanwhile, Anas wants him banned for life.

Anas petitioned FIFA to hand Nyantakyi a lifetime ban. In a 10-page petition, he argued that he has evidence which showed that Mr. Nyantakyi had breached a number of FIFA’s regulations and codes.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his position as president of the GFA, President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, FIFA Council, Vice President of CAF, and FIFA Associations Committee Member.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is also investigating him following a complaint filed by President Akufo-Addo after watching excerpts of Anas’ video.

The government has also initiated moves to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

It has also set up a 5-member interim committee to manage football in the country after securing a 10-day injunction on the Ghana Football Association.

Anas has again petitioned the Bank of Ghana, EOCO and other institutions to investigate Mr. Nyantakyi for money laundering.