Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself


#Numer12 Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, argued that Kwesi Nyantakyi made all those damning claims willingly even when he had not been asked for such information.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has denied claims that he trapped embattled former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, to make such incriminating comments like he did in his latest investigative piece.

Anas was speaking at a public forum at the University of Ghana on Thursday (June 14, 2018).

He argued that Kwesi Nyantakyi made all those damning claims willingly even when he had not been asked for such information.

READ ALSO: I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist

“Those who think we just carry the camera and do what we do, it is untrue. We play by the rules that is why are able to play on the international stage. Again, we will open up ourselves for scrutiny. People have spoken about entrapment and all that… they make specific reference to our encounter with Kwesi Nyantakyi. The man [was] welcomed from the Airport, he gets into his hotel room and the first thing he tells us is how to scam the GFA, it gives us a proper procedure, something I did not even know and takes you through a lecture on how you can form a shell company to fleece money of the investors.”

“This was unsolicited. I’m not a football person…People make it seem as if I forced him to speak. He gave me the information. I didn’t even ask for it… By the time we could say jack, the man had mentioned and dropped names,” he added.

The documentary titled ‘#Number12’ showed Kwesi Nyantakyi talking about how he was personally going to benefit from a supposed $15 million sponsorship money for Ghana’s league.

Nyantakyi, also told the supposed investor, how he [the investor] could be given several government contracts if he pays bribes to some key government officials such as Ghana’s President and the Vice President.

After the screening of the investigative piece, FIFA has banned Kwesi Nyantakyi for 90 days as it looks into the matter. Meanwhile, Anas wants him banned for life.

Anas petitioned FIFA to hand Nyantakyi a lifetime ban. In a 10-page petition, he argued that he has evidence which showed that Mr. Nyantakyi had breached a number of FIFA’s regulations and codes.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his position as president of the GFA, President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, FIFA Council, Vice President of CAF, and FIFA Associations Committee Member.

READ ALSO:

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is also investigating him following a complaint filed by President Akufo-Addo after watching excerpts of Anas’ video.

The government has also initiated moves to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

It has also set up a 5-member interim committee to manage football in the country after securing a 10-day injunction on the Ghana Football Association.

Anas has again petitioned the Bank of Ghana, EOCO and other institutions to investigate Mr. Nyantakyi for money laundering.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas
Anas Aremeyaw Anas: I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist
No Bed Syndrome: Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m No Bed Syndrome Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m
Power Theft: Two churches charged with illegal connection of power Power Theft Two churches charged with illegal connection of power
Healthcare: Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson Healthcare Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson
Paperless System: Demand for papers at ports amount to corruption - Bawumia Paperless System Demand for papers at ports amount to corruption - Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized



Top Articles

1 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
2 The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go...bullet
3 Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattressesbullet
4 Tech Google to open first African AI research centre in Ghanabullet
5 Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification...bullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
8 Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for...bullet
9 #Number12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baakobullet
10 #Number12 Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

File Photo
In Ashanti Region 174 died from road accidents between January and May this year
Road Accidents Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover
In Parliament Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
New Boss Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss