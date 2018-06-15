news

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has said that he is open to scrutiny from those who criticise the methods used in his work.

Anas was speaking at a forum at the University of Ghana on Thursday (June 14, 2018).

He said that he believes criticism is important to his work.

“I have always said that let, not people think that what I put out there should be taken hook line and sinker. Any piece of work I do, I put it out there for critical scrutiny. I have become what I am because of the kind of scrutiny I get from the public.”

READ ALSO: Kotoko slam Anas Aremeyaw Anas over exposé video

Some Ghanaians have raised concerns over the modus operandi Anas deploys in his work, following his latest exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

One of such persons is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who in a series of media interviews ahead of the exposé “Number12” accused Anas of trapping persons captured in the investigative film.

He has vowed to expose Anas’ corrupt activities, where he takes a bribe to exempt some people captured in his investigation from his final video.

READ ALSO: Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit – Ken Agyapong

However, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako subsequently came to Anas’ defense, saying the techniques used by his protégé were right.

He indicated that Anas’ undercover journalism is recognised worldwide.