EC’s Opoku Amankwah Not Cleared – EOCO


EC Brouhaha EOCO hasn't cleared EC's Opoku Amankwah

In a statement issued by EOCO, it asked the general public to ignore reports that it has cleared Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwah and other EC officials involved in the missing money saga.

EOCO hasn't cleared EC's Opoku Amankwah

EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has denied claims that it has cleared the Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Georgina Opoku Amankwah of any wrongdoing after a probe into the GHc480, 000 believed to have gone missing from the EC’s Senior Staff Endowment Fund.

In a statement issued by EOCO, it indicated that no such thing has occurred and asked the general public to ignore the report.

“The attention of the authority at the EOCO has been drawn to the banner headline of the 23rd January 2018 Edition of the Daily Guide Newspaper that “EOCO Clears EC Top Officers”.

“We wish to emphatically and categorically state that no such clearance has been issued to any of the Officers of the Electoral Commission who are on leave,” it added.

READ ALSO: EOCO apologises to Deputy EC boss after office invasion

The statement further denied that the EC Chairperson is manipulating the investigative agency.

“Secondly, the attribution that “EC Chairperson is said to be manipulating EOCO” is blatant falsehood and needs to be condemned. The general public is invited to disregard the said publication.”

Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwah, and Administration; Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi, Chief Accountant and Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, Finance Officer, are being investigated in connection with the GHS480,000.

The money in question was allegedly withdrawn from the Endowment Fund of the EC between 2012 and 2013 by the three officials during the tenure of Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan as EC Chair and used for official business pertaining to the commission.

READ ALSO: Deputy EC boss to stay home for 14-days after battle with EOCO

EOCO subsequently directed her to and the others involved in the case to proceed on leave.

Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Georgina Opoku Amankwah went to the office against the directive of EOCO play

Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Georgina Opoku Amankwah went to the office against the directive of EOCO

 

In 2017, a letter from Mrs Opoku Amankwah’s lawyers, Asante-Krobea Sekyere & Associates, described the EC Chair’s directive to their client, through EOCO, to proceed on leave as unconstitutional.

Last week Ms Opoku-Amankwaah defied the order and returned to work only for the anti-graft body to chase her out.

However, the Daily Guide newspaper reported that documents they have from the Attorney General’s Department indicate that the affected officers including Opoku Amankwa have been cleared of any malfeasance.

