FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre


Senchi Health Centre

The three lost their lives after receiving what the FDA now says is o.9% Normal Saline mix with Benzathine Penicillin Powder for Injection.

  Published:
play FDA CEO, Delese Mimi Darko
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is attributing the death of three persons at the New Senchi Health Centre in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region to "contamination" after they allegedly received injections at the health facility.



READ MORE: 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi Health Centre

The three deceased persons are Bande Yobi, Kwadwo Adjei Kyeremeh and Eugenia Atsupui Gapher, who are 78, 31 and 42-years-old respectively

In a statement after preliminary investigations, the FDA says "Benzathine Penicillin is presented as powder for Injection and should be reconstituted with STERILE water for injection and also used immediately to avoid contamination."

According to reports, two other persons are currently in critical condition after receiving similar injections from the same health facility.

A family member of one of the deceased said her uncle died on Monday after receiving an injection at the Senchi Health Center.

According to her, the deceased uncle had visited the hospital to treat a skin condition and was injected by one of the medical officers.

Meanwhile the FDA says it has "dispatched the Pharmacovigilance team from the Eastern Regional Office to Akradie to investigate the issue in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and will keep you updated as more information becomes available."

READ MORE: Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS

The FDA also advised "healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to be vigilant and report untoward effects of medicines and health products to the FDA by completing adverse reaction reporting forms provided in hospitals and Community Pharmacies designated as Patient Safety Centres across the country or through the contacts below: HOTLINES – 0299802932, 0299802933,TOLL FREE NUMBER – 0800151000 (free only on Airtel and Vodafone) and SMS SHORTCODE – 4015."

