Only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card


It means documents such as driving licences, National Health Insurance cards, baptismal certificates and voters identity cards are no longer acceptable as sources of identification for the Ghana card.

President Akufo-Addo holding his Ghana card
The National Identification Authority says only birth certificates and passports will be used as identification for the acquisition of the national identity card (Ghana card), the Daily Graphic is reporting.

The Executive Secretary of the authority, Professor Ken Attafuah said the commissioners of oath would provide ready services for Ghanaians who did not have the required documents, so that their registration would not delay.

 He said the government has also decided to bear the charges of those using the services of the commissioners of oath.

The new registration guidelines are in accordance with the National Identification Amendment Law 2017 (Act 950).

The registration exercise is expected to start on Monday, May 28 and will begin at the Jubilee House, Parliament House and the Judicial Service.

