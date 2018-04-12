Home > News > Local >

Ghanaian man tells Amanpour that poverty has made him faithful


Really? Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him faithful to his wife

"When you are rich you can decide to choose any woman you want. But I am a poor person. I have to stay with one lady”

  • Published:
Ghanaian man and Amanpour play

Ghanaian man and Amanpour
A Ghanaian man in an exclusive interview with Christiane Amanpour says he is faithful to his wife because he is poor.

The 60-year-old journalist has toured Berlin, Beirut, New Delhi, and Accra in Ghana to gather amazing stories about love and sex.

Speaking to the Cut.com Amanpour revealed that "the six-part series about love and sex around the world. It’s mostly done through women’s and young girls’ perspectives, but it’s really a very unusual and somewhat unprecedented look at the complexity of sex, intimacy, partnership, and motherhood”.

READ ALSO: Delay bashes Ghanaians for being hypocrites

In Ghana, she interviewed a local who revealed that “he is married to one wife and he doesn’t cheat because he was poor when they got married. We understand each other. So when I have money, I let them know today I have money. Sandra, let’s share this money. Rich men cheat because when you are rich you can decide to choose any woman you want. But I am a poor person. I have to stay with one lady”.

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs

The CNN journalist spent some time with Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong who disclosed that “Ghana’s economy is such that as a woman, …you need someone to take care of you; you can’t make enough money as a woman here”.

