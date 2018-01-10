Home > News > Local >

This comes on the back of news that persons with albinism who turned up in the just ended GIS enlistment exercise were disqualified.

The Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism has stated that it is considering legal action against the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for disqualifying persons with albinism who turned up in the just ended enlistment exercise. 

The Ghana Immigration Service received about 84,000 applications at the end of its 2017/2018 application process.

It later emerged that the Service will only recruit 500 out of the total number of applicants to fill the limited available positions.

Many have described the move as unfair, especially with the fact that the Service charged Ghc 50 for the sale of its e-voucher cards for the online application.

What is more, applicants with tattoos, albinism, and other forms of physical body deformities were disqualified.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism, Newton Kweku Katseku, in an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise said the move by the GIS is discriminatory and a violation of the rights of its members.

“We are going to speak to the issue. We shall consult our lawyers to take a legal advice”.

He added: “we are collating data on the number of our members who turned up but were turned away because it is a clear violation of the rights of persons with albinism”.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Employment, Richard Quashigah, has urged people whose applications to join the Ghana Immigration Service were rejected, to sue the service over their Ghc50 initial payment.

He argues that the mode of application by the Immigration Service was basically meant to exploit Ghanaians who were desperate for jobs.

