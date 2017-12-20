GJA Awards 2016 :  Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and GHC 60,000 for being best journalist of the year

news

The host of Peace FM's morning show programme, Kokrokoo, Kwami Sefa Kayi has won for himself a 3 bedroom house, an SUV and GHC 60, 000 after he was adjudged the PVA Journalist of the year, 2016.

At the GJA awards ceremony held on Wednesday (December 20, 2017), the Chairman General as he is popularly referred was deemed to have been outstanding in the year under review.

Other journalists from various media houses also won awards for their hard work at the ceremony held at the banquet hall of the State House in Accra.

READ ALSO: Promotion exam papers of police leak

A total of 35 journalists from television, radio, print and online media were recognized for their hard work in producing compelling stories in 2016.

Latif Iddrisu, Joy News - best reporter anti narcotic. He was also awarded for his role in the anti-galamsey fight.

Seth Kwame Boateng, Joy FM - best feature award,

Benedict Owusu, Joy Sports - best Sports Journalist,

David Andoh, Myjoyonline - the best photo journalist award

Seth Bokpe, Daily Graphic- Best Agriculture report

READ ALSO: Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP

Alice Aryittey, GHOne TV picked two awards for Best Feature, Education and Investigative Reporting.

Peter Kwao Adator, TV3- Best Health Report

Jamila Akweley Oketchire, Daily Guide- Best Sanitation and Hygiene Report.

Portia Gabor, TV3- The most promising award.

Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana won the best Talk Show TV, with Citi FM winning Breakfast show winning the Best Talk Show, radio category.