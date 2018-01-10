Home > News > Local >

In Accra :  31-year-old man dies during sexual intercourse


In Accra 31-year-old man dies during sexual intercourse

Police said that the man, Avortri visited his lover last Sunday and the two of them engaged in a bout of sex.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 31-year-old man is alleged to have died while having sexual intercourse with his lover in her house at John Tei, near Accra.

The deceased, who has been identified as Divine Kwame Avortri, was working in the pharmacy department of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission Hospital in Accra, the Daily Heritage reports.

Police said that the man, Avortri visited his lover last Sunday and the two of them engaged in a bout of sex.

READ ALSO: Father, brother in court over alleged rape of daughter

However, while in the act, Avortri allegedly complained of a severe headache and collapsed soon after.

He was taken to the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His girlfriend is currently assisting the police with their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Effia Tenge said that the police could not attribute the cause of death of Avortri to the sexual intercourse.

She indicated that the police could only confirm the cause of death after an autopsy had been carried out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Drug Addiction: He dropped out of Uni to concentrate on doing drugs Drug Addiction He dropped out of Uni to concentrate on doing drugs
Energy Minister: There will be no 'dumsor' in 2018, Agyarko assures Energy Minister There will be no 'dumsor' in 2018, Agyarko assures
GIS Recruitment: Albinos threaten legal action against Immigration Service GIS Recruitment Albinos threaten legal action against Immigration Service
Prof. Mike Ocquaye: Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed to January 7 Prof. Mike Ocquaye Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed to January 7
Pregnancy: Painkillers can damage fertility of unborn girls - study Pregnancy Painkillers can damage fertility of unborn girls - study
Galamsey: 13 illegal miners jailed for 39 years Galamsey 13 illegal miners jailed for 39 years

Recommended Videos

Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
Video: Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
3 Amorous Sex Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
5 In Agogo 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmenbullet
6 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during...bullet
7 Sex Job I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man...bullet
8 Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji...bullet
9 Former President Mahama fails to show up in court for...bullet
10 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercisebullet
7 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resignsbullet
10 UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp usebullet

Local

Immigration Recruitment Immigration service denies exploiting Ghanaian job seekers
Fulani Attacks Fulani herdsmen justify shooting of soldiers
National Service NSS personnel storm NSS HQ over unpaid allowances
Flagstaff House Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter'