A 31-year-old man is alleged to have died while having sexual intercourse with his lover in her house at John Tei, near Accra.

The deceased, who has been identified as Divine Kwame Avortri, was working in the pharmacy department of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission Hospital in Accra, the Daily Heritage reports.

Police said that the man, Avortri visited his lover last Sunday and the two of them engaged in a bout of sex.

However, while in the act, Avortri allegedly complained of a severe headache and collapsed soon after.

He was taken to the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His girlfriend is currently assisting the police with their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Effia Tenge said that the police could not attribute the cause of death of Avortri to the sexual intercourse.

She indicated that the police could only confirm the cause of death after an autopsy had been carried out.