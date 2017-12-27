In Accra :  Policeman arrested for demanding GH¢1000 bribe from wee smokers

news

The Kwabenya Police in the Greater Accra region has arrested a 37-year-old policeman and an accomplice for demanding GH¢1000 bribe from some men who were smoking some leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The arrested cop Haruna Nangtoma and his accomplice Yakubu Mole arrested 4 young men for allegedly smoking Indian hemp and demanded GH¢1000 before setting them free.

Another person who saw the young men negotiating the payment with the cop reported the issue and the police responded immediately.

They were all arrested at the Atomic roundabout and taken to the station for further investigations.

When a search was conducted on them, a wrap of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug was found in the pocket of Yakubu Mole, a foreign pistol with No. Sigarms 60482330 and live ammunition were also found under the front passenger seat of the car, a sergeant cup and a Police Uniform were also found in the car.

The exhibits and the suspects have detained for further investigations.