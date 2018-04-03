Injections kills 4 people in Eastern Region

news

Four (4) people are reported dead from an injection they received at the New Senchi Health Centre at Akrade in the Eatern Region.

Two officers at the medical facility alleged have instructed for the injections have been arrested and are in police custody.

The four reportedly died after having complications following what health officials believe to be contaminated medicine used to inject them.

Narrating the incident, the spokesperson for the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said, the two suspects – James Yeboah, 65, a retired field technician at New Senchi Health Centre (Disease Control Unit) and Simon Tarkrama, 42, a physician assistant-in-charge of the same centre – are in custody and preliminary investigations showed that they were responsible for the injections that led to the deaths of the patients.

The police said the District Health Director of Asuogyaman, Abdul Aziz Abdulai, accompanied by two other staff of the directorate, filed a complaint that on 19th March, 2018 some patients were admitted at the hospital after they had been injected at the New Senchi Health Center.

According to the police, following the injection, Madam Eugenia Gakper, 44, died at the VRA Hospital on 25th March, 2018, followed by Kwadwo Agyei Kyeremeh, 31, who died on 27th March, 2018 and then Alhaji Yobi Banda, who died at the Akuse Hospital.

“Both suspects were re-arrested and cautioned. Enquiries were extended to the VRA Hospital at Akosombo, where a medical officer at the facility was met at post with a team of medical investigators from the Regional Health Directorate, Koforidua,” the police spokesperson said.