Home > News > Local >

Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Short


Gambia Massacre Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Emile Short

Recently a sole survivor of the massacre, Martin Kyere, narrated how he and over 50 others, 44 of them being Ghanaians were subjected to bloody torture and massacre after the Gambian military men mistook them for mercenaries.

  • Published:
Emile Short play

Emile Short
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The former boss of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short has  said that the former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has to be extradited to Ghana to face justice.

He said the former Gambian dictator has to face consequences for the murder of 44 Ghanaians in the Gambia.

Recently a sole survivor of the massacre, Martin Kyere, narrated how he and over 50 others, 44 of them being Ghanaians were subjected to bloody torture and massacre after the Gambian military men mistook them for mercenaries.

READ ALSO: Ghana will burn if Charlotte Osei is removed - Amaliba

In a reaction to this, Justice Emile Short said the international community has consolidated the idea that the nature and seriousness of certain crimes can be the responsibility of a particular sovereign state.

Yahya Jammeh fled to Equatorial Guinea after being forced out of power last year play

Yahya Jammeh fled to Equatorial Guinea after being forced out of power last year

(GRTS - Gambia Radio and Television Services/AFP/File)

 

“The courts in Ghana, the Attorney General can invoke in order to bring Yahya Jammeh to justice. Because the last hurdle is the extradition. We have to get Jammeh into this country and that also is a political matter. But it is my hope that if government takes seriously, and I hope it does, that the president will do well to make sure that Yahya Jammeh is extradited into this country to face the law", he said.

He called on President Akufo-Addo not to take this issues lightly but must ensure that the former head of state is prosecuted according to the laws of Ghana.

Jammeh, who was defeated in an election over a year ago has been hiding in exile with his current whereabouts unknown.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

TOR Saga: I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags TOR Saga I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags
Tension: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale
Suggestion: Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee Suggestion Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee
LAPO: 7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m LAPO 7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m
JOHESU Strike: LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president JOHESU Strike LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
Osinbajo: Benue killings not product of any planned agenda Osinbajo Benue killings not product of any planned agenda

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
4 Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station...bullet
5 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
6 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in...bullet
9 In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual headbullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Commonwealth assisted Nigeria recover $3bn in a year
Patricia Scotland Commonwealth assisted Nigeria recover $3bn in a year
Drug Abuse Mahama expresses concern over Tramadol abuse
Nana Akomea
Bolster STC to get 100 new buses by the end of the year - Nana Akomea
Tramadol
Drug Abuse Abusing Tramadol is a national threat - Health Minister