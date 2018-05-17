news

The former boss of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short has said that the former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has to be extradited to Ghana to face justice.

He said the former Gambian dictator has to face consequences for the murder of 44 Ghanaians in the Gambia.

Recently a sole survivor of the massacre, Martin Kyere, narrated how he and over 50 others, 44 of them being Ghanaians were subjected to bloody torture and massacre after the Gambian military men mistook them for mercenaries.

In a reaction to this, Justice Emile Short said the international community has consolidated the idea that the nature and seriousness of certain crimes can be the responsibility of a particular sovereign state.

“The courts in Ghana, the Attorney General can invoke in order to bring Yahya Jammeh to justice. Because the last hurdle is the extradition. We have to get Jammeh into this country and that also is a political matter. But it is my hope that if government takes seriously, and I hope it does, that the president will do well to make sure that Yahya Jammeh is extradited into this country to face the law", he said.

He called on President Akufo-Addo not to take this issues lightly but must ensure that the former head of state is prosecuted according to the laws of Ghana.

Jammeh, who was defeated in an election over a year ago has been hiding in exile with his current whereabouts unknown.