JHS student threatens headmaster with gun for seizing his phone


The New Juaben Police have launched a manhunt for a student of the Ellen White School at Koforidua in the Eastern region, after he threatened the headmaster of the institution with a dangerous weapon.

Philip Asare, a final year student of the school, reportedly threatened the headmaster with a knife and a gun for seizing his phone.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that a mobile phone was detected in the bag of the student whiles a mock exams was ongoing.

The phone was subsequently seized by teachers as it is against school rules to possess such a gadget and especially during exams hours.

However, Asare got agitated and left the classroom without even completing the exams. He later returned with a friend, who aided him in forcibly trying to retrieve the phone from the headmaster.

The pair lured the headmaster into his office under the pretense of dialoguing, however, Asare quickly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the headmaster if he did not return the phone which was seized.

Upon realizing the headmaster would not give in, his accomplice also pulled out a gun to also threaten the headmaster.

The duo later managed to escape after an alarm was raised by the headmaster and other teachers on duty.

Asare and his accomplice are currently on the run, with the New Juaben Police seriously on the lookout for their arrest.

