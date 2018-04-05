Home > News > Politics >

Majority of custom officers are NDC members - Kennedy Agyapong


Kennedy Agyapong on Tuesday descended heavily on the spokesperson of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Aggrey by calling him a fool.

  Published:
Controversial Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has lashed out another allegation against the security services by claiming majority of the officers in the Ghana Revenue Authority are members of NDC.

He claims the officers, making up to 80 percent of the service belong to the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Agyapong said because of this situation, they are frustrating efforts by government to institute an efficient revenue mobilization and collection.

“Things happening in public institutions are very bad, especially at the customs. At Customs, for instance, all the workers there are NDC members. Their commissioner, Kofi Nti knows very well and I must say all these people are making our party unpopular,” he said.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong on Tuesday descended heavily on the spokesperson of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Aggrey by calling him a fool. He also went to make a similar allegation by saying most of the ranked officials in the army are NDC members.

He said, "All these people are at post and misbehaving. They all need to be sacked. Until we sack them, they will continue to make us unpopular. It’s time we deal with them".

