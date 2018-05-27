Home > News > Local >

Kelni GVG $89m deal: Kweku Baako calls for enquiry


It follows growing controversy surrounding the deal which policy think tank IMANI Africa thinks is a drain on the public purse and a duplication of roles.

A call has been made for an enquiry into the $89 million contract awarded to Kelni GVG by the Ministry of Communications.

The Haitain company was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after IMANI boss, Franklin Cudjoe, raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

According to him, the deal  is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile Saturday, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, called for an enquiry.

He said: “In spite of the fact that in terms of the explanations and clarifications, I’m inclined to at this stage to think that the Ministry of Communications has a stronger case.”

“But I’m not going to say it is absolute. So, I call also for an enquiry,” continued the veteran journalist, adding: “For instance, the audit service is there, they can investigate the processes, value for money, audit and all the rest.

“Somebody can petition the CHRAJ and all that so that you see, while the debate continues. Because it is a democracy you cannot stop anybody from commenting. But we need to put the issues before an established enquiry to determine the validity or otherwise.”

