Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah

Former President John Mahama has led hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in mourning the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah, who he described as "our uncle, our father."

"This morning our uncle, our father, the musician. His family called us this morning to inform us that he (Jewel Ackah) passed away," the ex-president said in his opening remarks at the NDC's unity walk in Kumasi Saturday.

Jewel Ackah passed away Friday evening after battling with a number of illness including leg pains, bloated face and stroke.

"He has been sick for sometime now but we were all praying that God will heal him. But God knows bes, he gives and he takes. So we can't say anything," Mr Mahama said.

He added:"Those of you who don't, the young ones here, he composed the NDC's anthem. So anytime you here the NDC's anthem, it was composed by Jewel Ackah.

"May he rest in peace."