Home > News > Local >

Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah


RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah

Jewel Ackah passed away Friday evening after battling with a number of illness including leg pains, bloated face and stroke.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama has led hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in mourning the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah, who he described as "our uncle, our father."

READ MORE: Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73

"This morning our uncle, our father, the musician. His family called us this morning to inform us that he (Jewel Ackah) passed away," the ex-president said in his opening remarks at the NDC's unity walk in Kumasi Saturday.

Jewel Ackah passed away Friday evening after battling with a number of illness including leg pains, bloated face and stroke.

"He has been sick for sometime now but we were all praying that God will heal him. But God knows bes, he gives and he takes. So we can't say anything," Mr Mahama said.

READ MORE:  8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah

He added:"Those of you who don't, the young ones here, he composed the NDC's anthem. So anytime you here the NDC's anthem, it was composed by Jewel Ackah.

"May he rest in peace."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gay Rights: Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh Amoaning to Tarzan Gay Rights Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh Amoaning to Tarzan
In Northern Region: Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole park elephants In Northern Region Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole park elephants
Persons With Disabilities: Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Arrested: Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade Arrested Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade
Photos: Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob
Cruel: Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnor Cruel Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnor

Recommended Videos

‘Good Samaritan’: Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens ‘Good Samaritan’ Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Local News: UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies Local News UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies
Innovation: KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofo Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofo



Top Articles

1 Cruel Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnorbullet
2 Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3...bullet
3 Gay Rights Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh...bullet
4 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly'...bullet
5 Arrested Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor...bullet
6 Crime Man jailed for threatening to kill fatherbullet
7 Video Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at...bullet
8 Justice Two fire officers sacked for getting pregnant...bullet
9 Patriotic Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbersbullet
10 Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private...bullet

Related Articles

RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah
RIP Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73
Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown now
Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor granted bill (Video)
Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’
Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One
Yaa Pono Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)
Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta
Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been released

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

Infrastructure Bawumia cuts sod for 5.4km Tema concrete road
Road Closure Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30
Ga Homowo Ban on noise making begins May 14
Homosexuals
Homosexuality Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer Foh-Amoaning