8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah


RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah

Here are 10 things you didn't know about the highlife icon.

Veteran musician and  staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress Jewel Ackah has passed away at his home Friday evening. He was 73.

Here are 8 things you didn't know about the highlife icon:

1. Jewel Ackah was born on 11 November 1950 in the Western Region of Ghana to Emmanuel Ackah and Cecilia Dye.

2. He began his education at the Axim Roman Catholic primary and completed in Takoradi in 1963.

3. Jewel Ackah had a career as a footballer and later joined a shipping company called Palm Line.

4. He joined a traditional drumming group after leaving Palm Line.

5. He was picked up by a renowned musician named Ebo Tailor.

6. He played live dance band with heavyweights like Elgrand Kwofie, C.K. Mann and Jos Akins as the master of the band.

7.  In 1974 Jewel recorded his first album ‘Gyaki Mea’ in the Nzema dialect which was a hit and won him several awards.

8. Jewel Ackah has over 27 albums to his credit. Some of his songs are ‘Asomdowoe Hene,’ ‘Abena,’ ‘I’m in the Mood,’ ‘Joyce Sane Bra,’ and ‘Me Wo Bi.

