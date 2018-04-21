Home > News > Local >

Massive demo in Tamale against US troops presence in Ghana


The Ghana First Patriotic Front is holding another protest against the Ghana-US military agreement in Tamale.

The Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) is holding another massive demonstration in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale against the Ghana-US military defence cooperation agreement.

Demonstrators, clad in red, held placards with inscriptions: "No to US military base in Ghana," "This wasn't what you promised us King Promise," "Ghanaians deserve some respect Mr Akufo-Addo," "We want jobs not military base," "Our sovereignty is not for sale" among others.

The military agreement gives the US military "unimpeded" access to Ghana, immunity for US soldiers, access to runways, tax exceptions, radio frequency among others.

In March, the GFPF held a rally against the presence of US troops in Ghana in Accra. It was also attended a coalition of opposition political parties.

