The mother of the late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is yet to be informed about the death of her son.

According to reports, Amissah-Arthur’s mother is a 92-year-old woman and the family fears something bad might happen to her if the news is disclosed to her.

The family, MyNewsGH reported, has thus decided to let Cape Coast-based Methodist pastor do the duty of informing the old woman.

The pastor is said to be someone who often prays and worships with the 92-yesr-old old and will be expected to deliver the information in a way that will not affect the woman’s health.

It has become difficult to break the news to her owing to how close she was with her adult son, who rose to become Vice President in her lifetime.

Mr Amissah-Arthur, as earlier reported died at the 37 Military in the early hours of Friday, June 29.

He had been rushed to the hospital after collapsing at the Airforce gym while training.

The sixth vice president of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, Amissah-Arthur served under John Mahama’s administration.

He was 67 years old.