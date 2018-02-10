Soldier who died with Ebony to face military court

news

The mortal remains of the late Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu could face a military court in Accra, it has been report.

Vondee died in a fatal crash Thursday night along with musician Ebony and one other person identified as Francisca Nkansah Kuri.

He was reportedly Ebony's bodyguard and was in a military uniform at the time of the accident.

Accra-based 3news is reporting that sources at the Ghana Armed Forces say he had not been deployed for bodyguard duties and that his body will face the court martial.

Vondee was not assigned to perform bodyguard duties, and that, he was doing “purely private and personal business,” 3news reported.

In line with laws and status governing the Ghana Army, the dead soldier is likely to be charged for being absent without leave (AWOL).

Quoting unnamed military sources, the report said if found guilty of the charge, his family “could be denied his benefits” due him, including insurance packages.