Home > News > Local >

Special Dev't Initiative :  We will not accept government’s defence of Hawa Koomson budget - Minority


Special Dev't Initiative We will not accept government’s defence of Hawa Koomson budget - Minority

There has been an ongoing controversy surrounding allocations to the Ministry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Hawa Koomson
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minority in Parliament has rubbished the government’s explanation of the components of the budget for the Ministry of Special Development Initiative.

There has been an ongoing controversy surrounding allocations to the Ministry.

The government on Wednesday explained in a statement that out of the over GH¢1 billion that is at issue, only GH¢1.5 million is available to the Ministry directly.

It said that the rest of the amount is only an appropriated ceiling made available in the 2018 Budget for the three Development Authorities to validate, properly budget with, plan and execute their on-ground projects, once established.

READ ALSO: I am ready to resign - Hawa ... - Pulse.com.gh

But in a reaction, the Member of Parliament for Bolga Central and member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, said the government’s explanation does not make sense.

“The reason we approve appropriation is because you come with reasonable estimates. Now, when you bring estimates and the estimates are unreasonable you now say, even though they’re unreasonable when we’re spending we’ll be mindful. What informed the estimates, you would have done your own analysis of what you want to do, you would have done your own estimates of the various components of expenditures that should go into it.

“Today you’re now telling us that we should wait until you’ve spent. What type of government is this, that tells the people of Ghana that don’t worry about our budget, no matter how unreasonable they are you have a second chance of getting value for money. Where did this ever happen?

"That clearly shows a government of incompetence, a government that is clueless, a government that has corruption in its DNA and if the people of Ghana had not seen this, they would have gone through with it.

"Now that the people of Ghana have found out, they’re now saying we’re in a hurry this is just appropriation. What is the reasonableness when you’ve come to us and said I want to spend a whopping GHC187,000 on a water system,” he asked.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GSTS Shooting: Police officer is innocent, Lawyer says as case is adjourned GSTS Shooting Police officer is innocent, Lawyer says as case is adjourned
Road Crash: 3 die after ramming into truck Road Crash 3 die after ramming into truck
Maurice Ampaw: I was defiled at age 11 – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw I was defiled at age 11 – Lawyer
In Accra: Policeman arrested for demanding GH¢1000 bribe from wee smokers In Accra Policeman arrested for demanding GH¢1000 bribe from wee smokers
Gang-rape: Bantama gang-rape suspects to spend New Year in police cells Gang-rape Bantama gang-rape suspects to spend New Year in police cells
Special Dev't Initiative: Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby Special Dev't Initiative Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby

Recommended Videos

Register: MPs who absented themselves from Parliament Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliament
Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network
GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked



Top Articles

1 USA Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shootingbullet
2 Gang-rape Bantama gang-rape suspects to spend New Year in police cellsbullet
3 Homosexuality In Ghana Palmer-Buckle applauds Akufo-Addo's response...bullet
4 In Accra Policeman arrested for demanding GH¢1000 bribe from wee...bullet
5 Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap...bullet
6 Kotoka International Airport Women assaulted and forced out of...bullet
7 Insecurity Gunmen storm home of former Brong Ahafo regional...bullet
8 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with...bullet
9 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects back in court againbullet
10 Road Crash 3 die after ramming into truckbullet

Top Videos

1 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
2 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
3 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow Ghanaianbullet
4 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
5 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold necklacebullet
6 Death Trap Jasikan, Hohoe road in bad statebullet
7 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
8 Video I know people at the presidency who are homosexuals...bullet
9 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence...bullet
10 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet

Local

Homosexuality Debate 'Marry Bawumia first' - NDC group says in response to Akufo-Addo's gay comment
Christmas Babies Korle Bu, 37 record 18 births on Christmas Day
Christmas Celebrations Nana Addo congratulates Otiko Afisah Djaba
Road Accident Road crashes drop in Upper East region