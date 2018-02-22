Home > News > Local >

Tanzanian woman jailed 5-yrs for smuggling $70,000 worth of cocaine


Tanzanian woman jailed 5-yrs for smuggling $70,000 worth of cocaine

A search conducted in her check-in luggage revealed a concealment of two (2) parcels in false compartments of her luggage.

  • Published:
play
Officers of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) have arrested a Tanzanian woman, Basaida Zena Jafary with 2.3hk of speedball, a mixture of cocaine and heroin with street value of $ 70,000.00.

Ms. Zena Jafary, a food vendor in Tanzania, arrived in Ghana recently at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) onboard Rwanda Air flight number ET 200. She was busted whilst going through arrival formalities.

A search conducted in her check-in luggage revealed a concealment of two (2) parcels in false compartments of her luggage. The content of the parcel proved positive for narcotics substance during preliminary test conducted in her presence.

The suspected narcotic substance were further forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority for confirmation, which tested positive for narcotics weighing 2.3kg.

Ms. Zena on interrogation admitted ownership of the parcels, and confessed that they were given to her by one Mandanje Omari in Tanzania to be delivered to someone in Accra for undisclosed amount of money.

When arraigned before court, Ms. Zena pleaded guilty to her offence and was subsequently handed a 5 years prison sentence.

NACOB admonishes the public to desist from delivering parcels on behalf of others, as it has been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs.

