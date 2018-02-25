news

The U.N mission in South Sudan has recalled Ghana's Formed Police Unit working in one of its protection camps over allegations that some of them involved in sexual abuse.

The 46-member police unit were drawn from Wau and confined to base after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual sexual relations with women living at the camp.

A statement from UNMISS said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer, and other Mission leaders, were briefed on the preliminary investigation and a decision was made to remove the 46-member police unit from their duty stations.

"The information received indicates that some members of the FPU allegedly engaged in transactional sex. This is a clear breach of the UN and UNMISS Code of Conduct which prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable individuals, including all beneficiaries of assistance," the statement said.

It added: "UNMISS has informed UN headquarters in New York of the allegations, which in turn notified the Member State that the matter was being investigated by the United Nations. There is no indication that this behaviour is more widespread within the Mission."

The statement also noted that on the whole, Ghanaian peacekeepers and police serving with UNMISS have made an excellent contribution to the protection of civilians and building of durable peace in South Sudan.

"It is very disappointing that the behaviour of some police officers risks staining that record of service as well as the Mission’s reputation," it concluded.