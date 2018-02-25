Home > News > Local >

UN mission recalls Ghana's Police Unit over sex abuse allegations


Peacekeeping UN South Sudan mission recalls Ghana's police unit over sex abuse allegations

The 46-member police unit were drawn from Wau and confined to base after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual  sexual relations with women living at the camp.

  • Published:
play UN South Sudan mission recalls Ghana's Police Unit over sex abuse allegations
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The U.N mission in South Sudan has recalled Ghana's Formed Police Unit working in one of its protection camps over allegations that some of them involved in sexual abuse.

The 46-member police unit were drawn from Wau and confined to base after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual  sexual relations with women living at the camp.

READ MORE: Troops peacekeeping allowance cut by government

A statement from UNMISS said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer, and other Mission leaders, were briefed on the preliminary investigation and a decision was made to remove the 46-member police unit from their duty stations.

"The information received indicates that some members of the FPU allegedly engaged in transactional sex. This is a clear breach of the UN and UNMISS Code of Conduct which prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable individuals, including all beneficiaries of assistance," the statement said.

It added: "UNMISS has informed UN headquarters in New York of the allegations, which in turn notified the Member State that the matter was being investigated by the United Nations. There is no indication that this behaviour is more widespread within the Mission."

READ MORE: Soldiers peacekeeping allowance not cut, GAF says in a strongly worded statement

The statement also noted that on the whole, Ghanaian peacekeepers and police serving with UNMISS have made an excellent contribution to the protection of civilians and building of durable peace in South Sudan.

"It is very disappointing that the behaviour of some police officers risks staining that record of service as well as the Mission’s reputation," it concluded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Education in Ghana: Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Education in Ghana Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
GYEEDA Trial: Abuga Pele's family react to jail sentence GYEEDA Trial Abuga Pele's family react to jail sentence
Corruption Report: Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report Corruption Report Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report
GYEEDA Scandal: Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence GYEEDA Scandal Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence
Martin Amidu: Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP
Boko Haram: Parents says 105 girls missing after school attack Boko Haram Parents says 105 girls missing after school attack

Recommended Videos

Local News: Martin Amidu Sworn In As Special Prosecutor Local News Martin Amidu Sworn In As Special Prosecutor
Afrocentrix: Pent Hall Week Is Here Again And It's Bigger This Time Afrocentrix Pent Hall Week Is Here Again And It's Bigger This Time
Local News: Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure Local News Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure



Top Articles

1 Death Penalty Kufour against death sentence; says only God has right to...bullet
2 Education in Ghana Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama tells...bullet
3 Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting...bullet
4 GYEEDA Trial Abuga Pele's family react to jail sentencebullet
5 Abetment of Crime Court rules on GYEEDA scandal todaybullet
6 Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m...bullet
7 Illegal Mining Osino Presbyterian SHS student drowns in...bullet
8 Social Media Rankings KNUST ranked most influential...bullet
9 Corruption Fight Ghana falls in global corruption...bullet
10 Royal Honour Queen Elizabeth honours Ghanaian librarianbullet

Related Articles

GAF Military to establish Special Forces Units to combat terrorism
Ghanaian Soldiers Troops peacekeeping allowance cut by government
Bribery Six police officers caught on video collecting money
Ghana Army Soldiers peacekeeping allowance not cut, GAF says in a strongly worded statement
National Defence Troops to receive peacekeeping allowance whilst on duty - Akufo-Addo
NPP Government Former UN adviser gives Akufo-Addo thumps up on first 100 days
Crime Ghana could face more jailbreaks after Kwabenya incident – Security expert warns
GAF Military barracks to undergo major renovation – Veep discloses
NPP Government Akufo-Addo marks stormy first 100 days in office
Ghanaian Troops Soldiers on peacekeeping warned against sex

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
7 Education UMAT renamed as George Grant Uni of Mines and...bullet
8 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Member of Parliament for Assin Central,  Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power
In Volta Region 'Mentally challenged' woman stabs son to death
In Eastern Region Police arrests man for putting son’s hand in fire over Ghc2.
YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight robbery - Minister