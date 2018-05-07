Woman bites and chews man’s finger

Home > News > Local >

The suspect, Mariama got hold of the man's hand and bit of his left index finger before they were separated from a fight.

The Ministries Police Station in Greater Accra Region has arrested a sachet water seller for biting and subsequently chewing the index finger of a man.

The victim, 32-year-old Samuel Nii Kwade provides car washing services close to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

He narrated to Accra-based Class FM that he was resting on a bench on Saturday, May 5, 2017, at about 9 am, when Mariama, who sells water within the vicinity, unloaded and stacked three empty iced-chests close to the bench and left to get bags of sachet water to fill the chests.

One of the ice chests slid and hit the head of the victim who then pushed it away with his leg away from his bench.

Mariama became upset and picked a double-edged hoe to attack the victim.

Samuel tried defending himself but passerby came to stop the 2 from causing any harm to themselves.

As the two struggled, Mariama got hold of the man’s hand and bit of his left index finger exposing the bone before they were separated.

Mariama chewed the ripped finger as the blood covered her mouth and later spilled it.

Those who had come to separate them got hold of her as she tried to escape and reported the matter to the Ministries Police Station. She was arrested and kept in police custody.

Samuel was sent to the Accra Regional Hospital but doctors could not attach the finger. The doctors had to amputate part of the left index finger due to the badly exposed bone and the wound was treated.

Meanwhile, the police have started investigations into the matter as the victim seeks damages from the suspect.

