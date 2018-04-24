Home > News > Politics >

Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs


Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs

It has emerged that some 19 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament who were Ministers under the erstwhile John Mahama administration took double salaries

  • Published:
Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor play

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group, Citizens for Justice and Accountability (CJA) has petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to probe the NDC Members of Parliament that have been accused of receiving double salaries while in office.

The group said prosecution of such officials will be a strong caveat for others in the future.

In a statement released to the media, they said: "We found the involvement of the minority leader and some key members of the minority NDC quite disheartening. There seems to be a growing sense of impunity in respect of corruption in this country.”

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted

It has emerged that some 19 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament who were Ministers under the erstwhile John Mahama administration took double salaries and are currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

We are citizens of Ghana. We are enjoined by the Constitution and other laws of Ghana to demand accountability from those who exercise the powers of the State on our behalf. We are further invited by the laws of Ghana to report the commission of the crime to law enforcement agencies.

We are outraged by the news that some Members of Parliament and former ministers for 8 years in Government, under President Mahama, took double salary contrary to the terms of their engagement and the laws of Ghana.

We found the involvement of the minority leader and some key members of the minority NDC quite disheartening. There seems to be a growing sense of impunity in respect of corruption in this country.

To end this impunity, citizens must resort to the law to deal with the blatant plunder of public resources. The minority has so far admitted to receiving the double salary under former President Mahama. This admission establishes a prima facie case of wrongdoing.

We have noted the strenuous attempt to bury this shameful stealing of public resources because the alleged thieves are “Honorable Members”. If it was a case of an accountant in the public or civil service, he/she would have been dealt with according to the criminal laws of Ghana. If it was a hawker on the streets of Accra he would have been arrested immediately, denied bail and prosecuted with the speed of light and convicted harshly.

In this matter, we have decided to respond to the invitation by our laws in respect of crimes, particularly, the Special Prosecutor Act, by taking up this broad-daylight stealing of public money by some members of parliament.

We would, therefore, submit a written petition to the Special Prosecutor as required in section 26(1) of the Act establishing the Office of Special Prosecutor.

The gravamen of our petition would be that:

  1. The Special Prosecutor investigate allegations that some Members of Parliament received double salaries for years without notifying or returning same to the appropriate agencies of State.
  2. That if the allegations are found to be true, the Special Prosecutor shall initiate criminal prosecutions against these individuals.
  3. That in addition to the prosecution, the Special Prosecutor shall take steps to cause the refund of all salaries received unlawfully by some minority MPs.

It is our hope that the good people of Ghana would support us in this fight so as to restore confidence in our democracy.

Ato Sam-Ghartey

Convener

Dennis Obeng Agyei

Ahmed Baba -Nah

Simon Suayam

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Incessant Travels: Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito
Poor Development: We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten Poor Development We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten
Failed Promises: Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man Failed Promises Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man
Regional Elections: Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman Regional Elections Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman
Election 2020: NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate Election 2020 NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate
Bloated Government: Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC

Recommended Videos

Photos: Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party
Quality Health Care: Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia Quality Health Care Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Politics: I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals Politics I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals



Top Articles

1 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's...bullet
2 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
3 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP...bullet
4 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has...bullet
5 Position Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa...bullet
6 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
7 Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees...bullet
8 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
9 Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will...bullet
10 Politics Angry Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Quality Healthcare Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia
Robbery Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby