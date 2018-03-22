Ayariga drags gov't to Supreme Court over free shs

news

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has dragged the NPP government to the Supreme Court for their lack of clear policy on the free senior high school education programme.

The former Minister of Information also included in his suit programmes like Planting for Food and Jobs, Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC) among others.

In a writ filed at the Supreme court, Mr. Ayariga is seeking “an order of mandamus compelling the President or his assigned Ministers to bring to Parliament appropriate legislation establishing the institutions or agencies to implement the said initiatives, and to have proper regulations presented to Parliament for enactment to govern the exercise of discretionary power necessarily implicated in the implementation of the said initiatives once the Appropriations (No. 2) Act, 2017 (Act 951) was passed by Parliament authorizing the appropriation of the funds.”

Ayariga said government has failed to provide modalities for all these flagship programmes which will guide its implementation in the future.

He’s therefore prayed the court to direct the NPP government to submit to parliament the modalities of the various projects/initiatives, as well as the parastatal agencies established to oversee the initiatives.

According to the lawsuit, the MP will also be seeking “An interim order of injunction restraining the President or his agents from implementing the initiatives until such time as the appropriate institutions for implementation are enacted by Parliament and the appropriate regulations to govern the implementation of the said initiatives are also approved by Parliament.”