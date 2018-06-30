CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in appointment of new EC chair

news

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called for broad consultation in the appointment of a new chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the two vacant deputy positions.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei was arrogant and unfit for EC job - Hassan Ayariga

The call follows the removal from office the EC chairperson, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley.

Mrs Osei was dismissed on grands of "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies were found guilty of wrongful payment of official funds into private bank accounts among other offences.

In a statement reacting to the dismissal, CDD-Ghana said: "The Centre wishes to strongly recommend to the President to ensure that the processes leading to the replacement of the removed officials are informed by broad consultations to help restore confidence in the leadership of the Commission and the institution itself.

"Finally, the Centre calls on all political parties and other election stakeholders to work together peacefully to manage any concerns raised in accordance with law and democratic practice."

The policy think tank also expressed concerned the implications of their dismissal on the governance structure at the EC.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei was incompetent and corrupt - Report

“This removal was done in accordance with Article 146 (9) of the 1992 Constitution of Republic of Ghana. While noting the progress made in bringing some finality to a matter which had been hanging on the neck of the Commission and election administration in the country over the past several months, CDD is certain that the news of the removal of all three executive members of the EC would result in consternation amongst the public, particularly election stakeholders.

“CDD-Ghana is particularly concerned with the implications of the removal on the governance structure of the EC in the short-term, especially with the EC saddled with upcoming electoral activities,” the statement said.