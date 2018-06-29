Pulse.com.gh logo
Charlotte Osei was arrogant and unfit for EC job - Hassan Ayariga


Hassan Ayariga has described Charlotte Osei's attitude at the EC as arrogant.

Flagbearer and founder of the All People’s Congress, (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga has launched a scathing attack on the embattled Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Charlotte Osei.

He has described her attitude at the EC as arrogant.

Hassan Ayariga who looks happy about the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for dismissing Charlotte Osei said she is a danger to the EC and Ghana as a whole.

In a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh, the disappointed flagbearer in the 2016 elections said "The arrogance and abuse of office by Madam Charlotte Osei left no one in doubt that she was a danger to the EC and the country. In the 2016 election, the hostility she showed towards the APC and its leader and her utterances gave her out as an unfair commissioner."

"On the substantive issue of the removal of the Madam Charlotte Osei, the APC wish to commend the Chief Justice and her committee for confirming what we have always said about Madam Charlotte Osei. We wish to commend the President for acting boldly on this matter," Ayariga added.

