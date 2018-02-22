Home > News > Politics >

Charlotte Osei in trouble


Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued ultimatum

Aggrey-Fynn further threatened "Failure to hear from you by 23rd February, 2018 on my request, will leave me with no option than to explore other options of compelling you to do so to enable me perform my constitutional mandate as a member of the commission.”

  • Published:
EC Chairperson play

EC Chairperson
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Madam Charlotte  Osei has been issued a one week ultimatum to convene a meeting with all her deputies.

The ultimatum was issued in an internal memo by Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, one of the commissioners.

Aggrey-Fynn accused Charlotte Osei as running the Commission like her personal property.

READ ALSO: Publish assets and accounts of political parties - EC ordered

He said, "My memo dated 21st August, 2017 on the above subject refers. Regrettably, I am yet to receive an acknowledgement of it nor seen any action on the content."

EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei play

EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei

 

Aggrey Fynn believes Charlotte Osei is not adhering to the provisions of the 1992 Constitution that regulates her position.

He further said,"I am by this memo demanding that you call a commission meeting immediately to enable the commission to carry out its functions."

Aggrey-Fynn further threatened "Failure to hear from you by 23rd February, 2018 on my request, will leave me with no option than to explore other options of compelling you to do so to enable me perform my constitutional mandate as a member of the commission.”

READ ALSO: EOCO apologises to Deputy EC boss after office invasion

It is the responsibility of the Chairperson of the Commission to call for a meeting between all the commissioners to chart a way for the Commission.

However, due to various internal wranglings that have engulfed the Commission since the 2016 general elections, such a meeting hasn't taken place for over a year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Working Tour: Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour Working Tour Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour
Special Prosecutor: I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu Special Prosecutor I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu
Kennedy Agyapong: This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power
Corruption Fight: Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor
GYEEDA Scandal: Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs
Mass Failure: AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure Mass Failure AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure

Recommended Videos

Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis
2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]



Top Articles

1 GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit...bullet
2 Dominic Ayine This MP nearly committed suicide after impregnating his...bullet
3 Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued ultimatumbullet
4 Corruption Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu first...bullet
5 Bird Of The Night Valerie Sawyerr writes to Amidubullet
6 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President turns chef to serve Armed...bullet
7 Blame Game Mahama is to blame for Ghana's poor showing on...bullet
8 In Parliament Minority wants Finance Minister summoned...bullet
9 Corruption Perception Nana Addo doing nothing to fight...bullet
10 Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
2 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

PC Appiah Ofori - Anti-corruption campaigner
Fighting Corruption I'll be happy to work with Martin Amidu - PC Appiah-Ofori
Special Prosecutor President Akufo-Addo to swear in Amidu as SP today
In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Appiah Menka
RIP NPP guru Appiah Menka goes home on May 24