Charlotte Osei in trouble

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Madam Charlotte Osei has been issued a one week ultimatum to convene a meeting with all her deputies.

The ultimatum was issued in an internal memo by Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, one of the commissioners.

Aggrey-Fynn accused Charlotte Osei as running the Commission like her personal property.

He said, "My memo dated 21st August, 2017 on the above subject refers. Regrettably, I am yet to receive an acknowledgement of it nor seen any action on the content."

Aggrey Fynn believes Charlotte Osei is not adhering to the provisions of the 1992 Constitution that regulates her position.

He further said,"I am by this memo demanding that you call a commission meeting immediately to enable the commission to carry out its functions."

Aggrey-Fynn further threatened "Failure to hear from you by 23rd February, 2018 on my request, will leave me with no option than to explore other options of compelling you to do so to enable me perform my constitutional mandate as a member of the commission.”

It is the responsibility of the Chairperson of the Commission to call for a meeting between all the commissioners to chart a way for the Commission.

However, due to various internal wranglings that have engulfed the Commission since the 2016 general elections, such a meeting hasn't taken place for over a year.