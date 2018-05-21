Home > News > Politics >

Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today


Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today

Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217 to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr Opuni play

Dr Opuni
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Accra High Court will today rule on the application by the lawyers of embattled former COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Opuni to defreeze his account by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

EOCO says their continuous freezing of Opuni's account is to enable them conduct their investigations.

After months of having his bank accounts under the control of EOCO, Dr Opuni’s lawyers obtained a High Court order on April 23, 2018 for the accounts to be defrozen.

READ ALSO: Opuni's case adjourned to June 11

But the defense team could not sustain that judgment, as EOCO filed an ex-parte motion the following day, April 24, 2018, and obtained another order from the same court for the accounts to be frozen again.

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni play

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni

Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217 to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

 

The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totaling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

At the last sitting of the court, the legal representatives of the parties brought to close arguments for and against the application. While the defense team of Dr. Opuni maintained that the action of EOCO is against the law, EOCO argued that their action is legal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Leadership: Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah
Attack: They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations - Akua Blakofe Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations - Akua Blakofe
President: “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises” NPP Government Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises”

Recommended Videos

Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
2 Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for presidentbullet
3 Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo regionbullet
4 NPP Government Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises”bullet
5 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly...bullet
6 Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Fridaybullet
7 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet
8 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
9 President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” –...bullet
10 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet

Politics

Chairman Wontumi
Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares
Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay
Non-Disclosure I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay
Deputy Chief of Staff
Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Bloody Clashes Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes