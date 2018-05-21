Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today

news

An Accra High Court will today rule on the application by the lawyers of embattled former COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Opuni to defreeze his account by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

EOCO says their continuous freezing of Opuni's account is to enable them conduct their investigations.

After months of having his bank accounts under the control of EOCO, Dr Opuni’s lawyers obtained a High Court order on April 23, 2018 for the accounts to be defrozen.



READ ALSO: Opuni's case adjourned to June 11

But the defense team could not sustain that judgment, as EOCO filed an ex-parte motion the following day, April 24, 2018, and obtained another order from the same court for the accounts to be frozen again.

Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217 to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.





The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totaling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

At the last sitting of the court, the legal representatives of the parties brought to close arguments for and against the application. While the defense team of Dr. Opuni maintained that the action of EOCO is against the law, EOCO argued that their action is legal.