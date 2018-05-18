Home > News > Politics >

Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident


Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident

The accident is reported to have happened this dawn at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

Deputy Chief of Staff play

Deputy Chief of Staff
A Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye has been involved in a car accident, reports reaching Pulse Ghana indicates.

Asenso Boakye's car, which looked mangled, was part of the fleet of cars accompanying President Akufo-Addo on his nationwide tour that is set to begin today in the Brong Ahafo Region.

It is, however, not known whether he was the only occupant in the vehicle and whether there have been casualties.

Eyewitnesses at the scene couldn't really recount what actually happened but from the reports it looks like Asenso Boakye escaped unscathed.

Check out pictures oh his mumbled vehicle below

The mumbled Toyota Prado play

The mumbled Toyota Prado

The mumbled Toyota Prado play

The mumbled Toyota Prado

Pulse Ghana will keep posted as all the details emerge

