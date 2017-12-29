Home > News > Politics >

Liberia Election Run-off :  Mahama congratulates George Weah


George Weah is set to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a contest that completes the country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years.

  Published:
Former President John Mahama has congratulated president-elect of Liberia George Oppong Weah.

He has called on Liberians to put the elections behind them and rally behind the new regime led by the former football superstar George Weah, in his quest to rebuilding the country.

With nearly all ballots from Tuesday’s run-off vote counted, the former football star is well ahead of opponent Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner, is set to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a contest that completes the country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years.

Mahama in a Facebook post said "Liberians have made themselves and the ECOWAS region proud and with the election fever now over, every Liberian should see the task of nation building and development as a collective patriotic responsibility.

Congratulations to the CDC and George Weah and the Unity Party’s Joseph Boakai for the great sportsmanship exhibited. We are continuing to prove especially in the West African Subregion that we have embraced democracy and will play by its rules.

The work done by ECOWAS and the technical team assembled to assist the Liberian National Elections Commission is a testament to my strong belief when I was Chair of the ECOWAS Authority that we can make our regional organization a strong and vibrant one in the affairs of our countries."

