Nana Addo pleaded with me to step down - Stephen Ntim


Nana Addo pleaded with me to step down - Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim said Nana Addo met him thrice pleading with him to humbly step down because he is a clear favourite to win the June elections of the party.

  • Published:
Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim
New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman aspirant, Mr. Stephen Ntim has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met and pleaded with him to step down for another aspiring chairman Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman popularly known as Alhaji Short.

He said Nana Addo met him thrice pleading with him to humbly step down because he is a clear favourite to win the June elections of the party.

He debunked reports that he has bowed out of the race as a result of alleged promptings from the President.

Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim

 

He said even though the president has implored him to step down, he has made it clear to the president that he intends to see the race through.

He added: the proposal by the President was very disheartening since it was the fourth time he [Ntim] was contesting and that he would go ahead and contest, "and I am going to win and I will work with the President [Akufo-Addo] after winning, whether he will work with me or not, I don't care, I will work with him."

play Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman popularly known as Alhaji Short

 

READ MORE: Nana Addo appoints NPP national chairman aspirant to Bui Power Authority Board

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said the elections give him an overwhelming endorsement as the next chairman of the NPP.

He added: having toured 83 constituencies so far in his campaigns, the signals from would-be delegates are that it is his time for him to be elected chairman and that no one can turn against the forces of nature.

