Probe Nana Addo over Nyantakyi influence - Group demands


Probe Nana Addo over Nyantakyi influence - Group demands

The coalition said the investigations will help unravel some corruption allegations made by Kwesi Nyantakyi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
A group calling itself Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to constitute an independent commission of inquiry to investigate alleged acts of corruption at the Presidency following some revelations made by the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The group said Nyantakyi, made damning revelations in the Number 12 undercover documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nyantakyi was caught in a secret filming by Anas in an act of influence peddling to take bribe of $65,000 from supposed investors.

READ MORE: Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims

The FIFA Executive Council member who resigned from his position as GFA Boss on Friday, has been charged with fraud by the police.

FIFA also announced a 90-day ban on Nyantakyi from all football-related activities following the premiering of the investigative piece.

Nyantakyi is captured soliciting sums of money on behalf the President ($5million), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ($3million), the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah ($2 million) and his deputy Anthony Karbo ($1million).

play

 

Spokesperson of the coalition who doubles as the National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 said Nyantakyi was emphatic and "revealed how, through huge cash payments to the President and Vice-President and a number of key government officials, supposed investors can win lucrative contracts."

He said the development leaves "a pile of uncertainty around the highest office of the land".

He explained further that, the Presidency "stands considerably tarnished [and] they will require the deepest and broadest inquest to ascertain the veracity or otherwise [of Nyantakyi’s claims]. The presidency is the embodiment of the authority of the state and for its image to be brought into question in this manner demands a robust response".

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi plans to sue Anas, BBC

He said the claims by Nyantakyi have "damaged the image of the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana and all those who were mentioned adding that "Several things have been done which smack of attempts to divert attention from the profound damaging disclosures made by Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi in the video".

play

 

He stated that Nyantakyi has been a financier of the NPP and exhibited deep knowledge about the inner workings of the NPP government and "described with admirable precision a number of key government projects and the financing arrangements around them.

"Mr Nyantakyi spoke the truth when he said that contractors who got jobs during the Mahama administration and whose payments have been outstanding will never be paid. As he put it, ‘Those contractors will rot".

